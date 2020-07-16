Primary ballots mailed Friday to registered voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ballots for the Aug. 4 primary election go out in the mail Friday to roughly 66,500 registered Cowlitz County voters, who should expect to receive ballots sometime before Wednesday.

Voters will decide the top two candidates who advance to the general election in races with three or more candidates. That includes several state legislative positions, as well as two county commissioner seats.

For positions representing a specific district, only voters living in that area can cast a primary election vote. Longview voters, for instance, can vote in the District 2 county commissioners race between Dennis Weber, Jack Hansen and Kurt Anagnostou; but they cannot vote in the District 1 race between Arne Mortensen, Rosemary Siipola and Will Finn. In the latter race, voters in Kelso, Kalama and Woodland will cast ballots. (The November election will be countywide for those seats.)

Castle Rock voters will also consider a resolution for a special levy to fund the public library.

Historically, even-year primary turnout averages around 35%, but “we are in times that are not regular right now, so it’s possible that could affect turnout one way or the other,” said Jeremy Heffernan, elections manager.