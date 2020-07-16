Primary ballots mailed Friday to registered voters

Ballots for the Aug. 4 primary election go out in the mail Friday to roughly 66,500 registered Cowlitz County voters, who should expect to receive ballots sometime before Wednesday.
Voters will decide the top two candidates who advance to the general election in races with three or more candidates. That includes several state legislative positions, as well as two county commissioner seats.
For positions representing a specific district, only voters living in that area can cast a primary election vote. Longview voters, for instance, can vote in the District 2 county commissioners race between Dennis Weber, Jack Hansen and Kurt Anagnostou; but they cannot vote in the District 1 race between Arne Mortensen, Rosemary Siipola and Will Finn. In the latter race, voters in Kelso, Kalama and Woodland will cast ballots. (The November election will be countywide for those seats.)
Castle Rock voters will also consider a resolution for a special levy to fund the public library.
Historically, even-year primary turnout averages around 35%, but “we are in times that are not regular right now, so it’s possible that could affect turnout one way or the other,” said Jeremy Heffernan, elections manager.
Registered voters who do not receive a ballot by Wednesday should contact the Elections Office at 360-577-3005, Heffernan said.
Ballots can be mailed or placed in ballot drop boxes located throughout the county. Postage is prepaid on ballot return envelopes, so no stamp is needed to mail them, according to the elections office.
The deadline to place ballots in drop boxes is 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 4 to be valid.
Ballot drop box site are available in:
- Longview at 1525 Broadway near City Hall or in the Civic Center Circle near the veterans memorial.
- Kelso at Bridge Market Lane between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen Street Bridge.
- Castle Rock at 137 Cowlitz St. in front of the Castle Rock Library.
- Kalama at 514 North First St. near the post office.
- Woodland at 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and Second Street
- Ryderwood at 208 Morse St., just to the side of the Ryderwood Library.
People still can register to vote, Heffernan said. Online registration at votewa.gov is open through July 27. After than, people can call the elections office to set up an appointment to register in person through Aug. 4, Heffernan said. (County offices are currently closed due to COVID-19).
Typically the number of people registered to vote in the county jumps during a presidential election year like 2020, Heffernan said.
“I was looking back at 2016 and also the previous presidential year before that, and usually from about the time of the primary to the general election, it goes up about 2,000 voters,” he said.
