PRESIDENT’S NOTE

President's Note: Nominate local military heroes through Sept. 4 to be featured in The Daily News

Saluting veteran

A veteran salutes during a ceremony. People can nominate local military veterans and active-duty military members through Sept. 4 to be featured in online and printed stories commemorating the heroes by The Daily News.

 Sydney Rae on Unsplash, Contributed

I am very excited to announce, on Independence Day weekend, our second annual Stories of Honor recognition program.

Help us honor the local heroes who have served or are currently serving at home and abroad by nominating them for The Daily News’ Stories of Honor. The program accepts nominations of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. Nominees must be living in or have been from our coverage area. Stories will be featured weekly in The Daily News and at tdn.com Oct. 16 through Nov 6.

The series will be followed up with a commemorative special section on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and an in-person event honoring all featured veterans following the conclusion of the Stories of Honor series.

Dave Cuddihy

Cuddihy.

Nominations can be submitted online at tdn.secondstreetapp.com/Stories-of-Honor-22 starting today through Sept. 4. Share stories of allegiance, heroism and determination. Some of the most powerful stories come from those who served in the armed forces.

This year, Stories of Honor also helps benefit and tell the story of the Cowlitz Chaplaincy. The chaplaincy provides critical support to first responders and their families within our community. We have set a goal to raise $22,000 throughout the Stories of Honor campaign for the chaplaincy between now and Veteran’s Day. You can donate online at www.cowlitzchaplaincy.org/donate or mail a check to Cowlitz Chaplaincy, PO Box 2578, Longview, WA 98632.

Title sponsors for Stories of Honor are Weyerhaeuser, Waste Control, Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park and The Freedom Market. Our luncheon and event sponsor is Stuffy’s II.

We look forward to recognizing the service, bravery and sacrifice of the many heroes who have served or are serving our country. Please nominate your heroes today.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

