President's note: Dave Cuddihy is promoted within company to East Coast

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my time at The Daily News is wrapping up as I have taken a promotion within the company and will be leading several of our Virginia markets.

I arrived in Longview just weeks into the global pandemic, tasked with a new team that was almost entirely working remotely. While we faced unprecedented business challenges, especially early on, what the team did was innovate, lean in and exhibit a great deal of grit.

What the community did was equally as impressive. I met a number of you over Zoom initially, several more over good old-fashioned phone calls and even a few brave souls who met in person.

The Daily News is a staple and a pillar in this community, and that legacy will continue on. We are approaching our 100th anniversary, with great plans around the corner. We have established the area’s official reader’s choice program, the Best of Lower Columbia, which will be back early next year. We are a Diamond member in the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, and stepped up as a supporter and partner of so many community wide initiatives.

This community welcomed me with open arms, and did not hold back feedback for what they wanted to see from their newspaper. I thank you for that. You helped us improve; your feedback made us better.

The next challenge is one that checks a number of boxes professionally and personally; and one I owe many employees and community leaders a debt of gratitude for helping to achieve. While we have enjoyed our adventure in the Pacific Northwest, this allows us to be closer to friends and family than we have been in well over a decade. While we will miss the mountains and the beaches up this way, and I will certainly miss the relationships built in such an amazing community, we are excited about the new opportunity back east.

Thank you for an amazing few years Longview, and please continue to support The Daily News through your subscriptions and advertising.