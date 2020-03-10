Presidential primary ballots due Tuesday night

Presidential primary ballots are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday, turnout was 39%, according to the Cowlitz County Elections website, with just over 26,000 ballots returned.

In the 2016 presidential primary, Cowlitz County voter turnout was about 40%.

Ballots can be dropped off at the Cowlitz County Elections Office at 207 North Fourth Ave. in Kelso or put in ballot drop boxes throughout the county, according to the Cowlitz County Elections website.

People who have not yet registered to vote presidential can register in person at the county election office through 8 p.m. as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Here are the drop box sites in Cowlitz County:

Longview: Two locations, 1525 Broadway near City Hall and at the Civic Center Circle near the veterans’ memorial.

Kelso: Bridge Market Lane between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen Street Bridge.

Castle Rock: 137 Cowlitz St. in front of the Castle Rock Library.

Kalama: 514 North First St. near the post office.

Woodland: 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and Second Street.

Ryderwood: 208 Morse St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.