Preserving history: Old KHS gym 'K' mounted on auditorium wall

“We salvaged around 2,200 square feet, which speaks to the passion of the Kelso community to have a little piece of history in their house,” Webb said.

The labor and work was donated by JH Kelly, project manager Toby Dahl said, and bolstered by community volunteers. He said JH Kelly got involved because the company likes to support community projects.

“I’m a second-generation Kelso graduate, and my kids will be the third generation,” Dahl said. “I just like community projects and the culture of Kelso. I like being able to add to that legacy.”

Dahl said the K had to be cut out in four pieces, then brought back to the JH Kelly fabrication shop for restoration. He said while they re-varnished the wood and cleaned up a few spots of damage, they also left the scuff marks and signs of wear that embody the floor’s 50-year history.

“One of the things contractors love to find when they tear things apart are signatures or things hidden in the walls,” Dahl said, which is where he got the idea of having people sign the back of the “K.”

To get the re-assembled letter back into the school, the front doors had to be partially removed, and a team of people carried the massive wood blocks though with only a few inches of clearance.