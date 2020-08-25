Preserving history: Old KHS gym 'K' mounted on auditorium wall

The old “K” from the Kelso High School gym floor found a new home in the building Tuesday morning, putting years of Kelso history on display, project leaders said.
Weighing about 1,200 pounds, the back of the massive cut-out “K” was signed by 20 coaches, district and high school administrators and construction team members before it was installed in its new place of honor: the wall by the auditorium entrance.
KHS Athletic Director Jason Coburn said he was “appreciative and excited” to have “one of the coolest displays in our district.”
“It’s a great nod to our history,” he said. “That’s something our community is really about: tradition and history and trying to preserve that.”
The “Save the K” project started when Jon Webb, the director of Kelso Youth Basketball League and Butler Acres PE teacher, heard that the gym floor would be redone as part of the bond construction.
“When I heard the bond included a new gym floor, I started thinking about preserving that history for generations to come,” Webb said.
Another goal was to keep as much of the flooring out of the landfill as possible, Webb said. So he reached out to JH Kelly and community volunteers.
He said not only did they cut out and save the “K” and jump circle, but they also gave a lot of the other maple flooring to other people looking to make coffee tables, shuffle boards and art pieces.
“We salvaged around 2,200 square feet, which speaks to the passion of the Kelso community to have a little piece of history in their house,” Webb said.
The labor and work was donated by JH Kelly, project manager Toby Dahl said, and bolstered by community volunteers. He said JH Kelly got involved because the company likes to support community projects.
“I’m a second-generation Kelso graduate, and my kids will be the third generation,” Dahl said. “I just like community projects and the culture of Kelso. I like being able to add to that legacy.”
Dahl said the K had to be cut out in four pieces, then brought back to the JH Kelly fabrication shop for restoration. He said while they re-varnished the wood and cleaned up a few spots of damage, they also left the scuff marks and signs of wear that embody the floor’s 50-year history.
“One of the things contractors love to find when they tear things apart are signatures or things hidden in the walls,” Dahl said, which is where he got the idea of having people sign the back of the “K.”
To get the re-assembled letter back into the school, the front doors had to be partially removed, and a team of people carried the massive wood blocks though with only a few inches of clearance.
The “K” will be backlit with LEDs, Dahl said, and will make the perfect backdrop for photos.
Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said she was excited that generations of Kelso students would now get to “walk by and share in the past and present.”
Webb said his kids competed on the old “K” and he watched countless games and tournaments play out on the old gym floor.
“It’s got 50 years of blood, sweat, tears and memories,” Webb said. “That ‘K’ is something you would expect to see in a museum, so it’s special to have a place for it here.”
