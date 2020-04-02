Premera Blue Cross will waive customer costs for COVID-19 treatment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Premera Blue Cross announced Thursday it will waive consumer cost shares and deductibles for treatment related to COVID-19 for all fully-insured, Medicare and individual market customers through Oct. 1.

Premera and LifeWise Health Plan of Washington customers will pay nothing out of pocket for COVID-19 or health complications associated with the disease, according to a press release. Treatment would include in-patient and out-patient hospital admissions, urgent care and emergency room visits, medical transport when needed, and FDA-approved in-patient medications for both in- and out-of-network providers.

For group and individual customers, this includes any COVID-19-related claims received since Jan. 1, 2020, which will be reprocessed to waive all cost shares and deductibles. For Medicare customers, related claims received since Feb. 4, 2020 will be reprocessed.

Premera says it will work with self-funded customers who want to implement a similar approach.

The company previously announced that it would waive cost shares for COVID-19 testing, early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications and all telehealth cost shares and deductibles.

