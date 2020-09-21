Precipitation helps slow Big Hollow Fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recent rain helped slow growth of the Big Hollow Fire, and another storm expected this week should aid firefighting efforts, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest grew about 1,815 acres over the weekend to 24,788 acres by Monday morning. The fire is 15% contained.

The Level 1 evacuation order for the areas around Yale, Cougar, Northwoods, Amboy and Yacolt was lifted Sunday because recent precipitation decreased the threat of the fire, according to the Forest Service. The Government Mineral Springs area is still under a level 3 evacuation order, meaning “go now.”

On Sunday, fire crews finished an control lines near Government Mineral Springs and along the north and east flanks of the fire, according to U.S. Forest Service report.

Crews planned to watch the fire Monday in case it moves toward the Wind River Highway and are prepared to suppress and hold the fire if it reaches the highway, according to the Forest Service report. Other portions of the fire are in "patrol and monitor" stage.