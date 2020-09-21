Precipitation helps slow Big Hollow Fire

Recent rain helped slow growth of the Big Hollow Fire, and another storm expected this week should aid firefighting efforts, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest grew about 1,815 acres over the weekend to 24,788 acres by Monday morning. The fire is 15% contained.
The Level 1 evacuation order for the areas around Yale, Cougar, Northwoods, Amboy and Yacolt was lifted Sunday because recent precipitation decreased the threat of the fire, according to the Forest Service. The Government Mineral Springs area is still under a level 3 evacuation order, meaning “go now.”
On Sunday, fire crews finished an control lines near Government Mineral Springs and along the north and east flanks of the fire, according to U.S. Forest Service report.
Crews planned to watch the fire Monday in case it moves toward the Wind River Highway and are prepared to suppress and hold the fire if it reaches the highway, according to the Forest Service report. Other portions of the fire are in "patrol and monitor" stage.
Fire officials anticipate minimal fire growth in the next several days, although more smoke may be visible throughout the next 48 hours, according to the Forest Service. A cold front should bring precipitation to the area Wednesday through Saturday.
Two Type 3 fire teams replaced the Type 2 team Monday evening. The teams will set up on the east and west sides of the fire, according to the Forest Service.
The Big Hollow Fire is about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar. It was discovered Sept. 8 and the cause is under investigation.
US Route 12 near White Pass reopened Monday after closing because of the Cold Creek Fire last Tuesday. The Cold Creek Fire grew to about 616 acres by Monday and was 35% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
