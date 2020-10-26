 Skip to main content
Power restored to Columbia Heights customers after morning outage
Cowlitz PUD crews restored power for more than 875 Columbia Heights and Longview Heights customers late Monday morning after a several-hour outage. 

The power went out at about 7 a.m. Monday, and crews patrolled the area and could not identify a cause, according to a PUD Facebook post. Power was restored at 9:10 a.m. but quickly went back out, according to the post. 

Crews had to de-energize the line in efforts to restore power, according to the Facebook post. 

Power was restored to the area at about noon Monday, according to the PUD website. 

