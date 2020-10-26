Power restored to Columbia Heights customers after morning outage

Cowlitz PUD crews restored power for more than 875 Columbia Heights and Longview Heights customers late Monday morning after a several-hour outage.
The power went out at about 7 a.m. Monday, and crews patrolled the area and could not identify a cause, according to a PUD Facebook post. Power was restored at 9:10 a.m. but quickly went back out, according to the post.
Crews had to de-energize the line in efforts to restore power, according to the Facebook post.
Power was restored to the area at about noon Monday, according to the PUD website.
