Power restored for about half of customers affected by morning outage
breaking

Cowlitz PUD crews restored power to about 400 Longview customers at 2:30 p.m. Friday after a three-hour outage. About 360 customers were still without power at that time, according to the PUD. 

The outage, which began around 11:35 a.m., affected 760 customers, including The Daily News. TDN office phone lines are back online.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, according to the PUD. 

This story will be updated. 

