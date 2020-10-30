Power restored for 760 customers after balloons cause outage

Cowlitz PUD crews restored power to about 760 Longview customers by 4 p.m. Friday after balloons caused the several-hour outage.

The outage, which began around 11:35 a.m., affected 760 residential and commercial customers, including The Daily News. Crews restored power to about half of the affected customers by about 2:30 p.m.

Alice Dietz, PUD spokesperson, said Friday afternoon that crews found and cleared the balloons from a power pole and lines. After further investigation, they replaced glass insulators broken from the balloons, she said.

"This is a great reminder of safety around power lines," she said. "We encourage customers to hold on to their balloons."

The PUD appreciates customers' patience during the outage, Dietz said.

