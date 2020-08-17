You are the owner of this article.
Power restored east of Woodland
Cowlitz PUD
Courtney Talak

Cowlitz PUD crews restored power to about 300 households at about 11:30 a.m. Monday after a dump truck hit a power pole near Lewis River Road east of Woodland earlier that morning

The outage was originally reported at 7:42 a.m., Cowlitz PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz said. The exact location of the collision wasn't available, but the affected households were clustered around the 4,000 block of Lewis River Road.

