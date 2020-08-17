Power restored east of Woodland

Return to homepage ×
Cowlitz PUD crews restored power to about 300 households at about 11:30 a.m. Monday after a dump truck hit a power pole near Lewis River Road east of Woodland earlier that morning
The outage was originally reported at 7:42 a.m., Cowlitz PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz said. The exact location of the collision wasn't available, but the affected households were clustered around the 4,000 block of Lewis River Road.
Alex Bruell
Reporter
