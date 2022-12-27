 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Power outages hit Cowlitz County as high winds expected through Tuesday evening

Walking the dog through the rain

Thomas Wakefield, 15, of Longview walks his dog Tuesday afternoon near the corner of 21st Avenue and Kessler Boulevard in Longview as heavy rains and wind hit the area. Wakefield, who goes to R.A. Long High School, said his parents pay him to walk the dog, but he would still have ventured through the showers, despite the money, because "it's important to walk (the dog) every day."

 Hayley Day

Power outages affected thousands of Cowlitz County residents Tuesday as high winds and ongoing showers hit the area. 

As of 5 p.m., Cowlitz County Public District Utility spokesperson Alice Dietz told The Daily News there were 32 separate power outages, with 5,441 residents without power and an estimated restoration time at about midnight. 

According to the Cowlitz PUD website, outages were in locations such as West Longview, Longview, Ariel, Woodland Park, Yale, and Cougar.

A man took a canoe for a ride through floodwater in Seattle's South Park. neighborhood on Dec. 27.

The National Weather Service had a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m., with gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph. Meteorologists forecasted 20 to 25 mph southwest winds through Tuesday evening along the Interstate 5 corridor, including in the cities of Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock and St. Helens. Rain is forecasted through Friday.

Dietz said 1,980 residents were without power as of about 2 p.m., and all crews have been dispatched to multiple areas around Cowlitz County. Crews were able to restore power for thousands of people in Castle Rock at 9:21 a.m., said Dietz.

At around 2 p.m., crews opened a fuse at Hicks Road and West Side Highway, south of the city of Castle Rock, to safely remove a tree on a primary line, according to the PUD's website. Crews expected power to be restored to the affected 28 people by 4:15 p.m.

Dietz said the power outages are in no way connected to a string of recent deliberate attacks on electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest

Clark County Public District Utility reported on its website that 18,865 residents were without power as of 1:50 p.m.

In Oregon

For news on how Oregon is weathering in the storm, turn to page A3

