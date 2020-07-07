You are the owner of this article.
Power outage Tuesday affects more than 1,000 Kalama residents
Power outage Tuesday affects more than 1,000 Kalama residents

More than 1,000 customers in the south end of Kalama lost power Tuesday afternoon, according to Cowlitz PUD. 

The outage, reportedly caused by a blown transformer, began at 4:30 p.m. Crews were out and working on the problem as of 5:30 p.m. The PUD estimated power would be restored to the area by 7 p.m.

