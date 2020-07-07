Power outage Tuesday affects more than 1,000 Kalama residents

Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

More than 1,000 customers in the south end of Kalama lost power Tuesday afternoon, according to Cowlitz PUD.

The outage, reportedly caused by a blown transformer, began at 4:30 p.m. Crews were out and working on the problem as of 5:30 p.m. The PUD estimated power would be restored to the area by 7 p.m.