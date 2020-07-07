Power outage Tuesday affects more than 1,000 Kalama residents

Return to homepage ×
More than 1,000 customers in the south end of Kalama lost power Tuesday afternoon, according to Cowlitz PUD.
The outage, reportedly caused by a blown transformer, began at 4:30 p.m. Crews were out and working on the problem as of 5:30 p.m. The PUD estimated power would be restored to the area by 7 p.m.
