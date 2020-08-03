Power outage affects traffic lights on Washington Way, Ocean Beach Highway

Return to homepage ×
Traffic lights near the Triangle Mall, Ocean Beach Highway and Washington Way stopped working shortly before noon on Friday due to a power outage in the Northwest Kelso and Longview area.
While the lights are out, drivers should treat every intersection as a four-way stop, the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management posted on Facebook.
More details will be posted when available.
