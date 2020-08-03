You are the owner of this article.
Power outage affects traffic lights on Washington Way, Ocean Beach Highway
Traffic lights near the Triangle Mall, Ocean Beach Highway and Washington Way stopped working shortly before noon on Friday due to a power outage in the Northwest Kelso and Longview area.

While the lights are out, drivers should treat every intersection as a four-way stop, the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management posted on Facebook. 

More details will be posted when available.

