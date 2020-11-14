'Pow, we got hit': Toxin that halted razor clamming sticking around

The WDFW and the department of health then started testing old razor clams people had canned or frozen, and the earliest instance of detectable domoic acid came from a 1982 can of razor clams, Ayres said. But it’s hard to tell how long the toxin has truly been around, because “we just didn’t know about it.”

“We know that the algae species had been around, but nobody was looking regularly at water then,” Ayres said.

Health officials also tried to use old hospital records to see if anybody had been hospitalized for symptoms similar to amnesic shellfish poisoning, but Ayres said they couldn’t find anything.

Questions remain

Since that first shutdown, “so much technology has developed ... but still we can be surprised, as we were somewhat this time,” Ayres said.

The WDFW did have a small heads-up this year, Ayres said, because twice a week they test the water from the surf zone of each beach. Chemists were starting to see the algae that produces domoic acid bloom.

“We had a bit of a heads-up here that something was cooking before we saw the toxin in razor clams,” Ayres said, which is why they closed the beaches before the official clam results came back.