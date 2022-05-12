Poultry and small animal market set for May 14 in Kalama canceled

The Poultry and Small Animal Market scheduled for Saturday in Kalama has been canceled because of the avian influenza outbreak in Washington and Oregon.
According to the Kalama Fair Board, the event organizer, recent events have left poultry growers with no choice but to withdraw from participating in the event to protect their flocks.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
