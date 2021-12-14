Possible snow, freezing temperatures forecasted Tuesday morning in Cowlitz County

The National Weather Service of Portland calls for a slight chance of rain or snow prior to about 11 a.m. in Cowlitz County, while snow accumulation is unlikely despite the region's freezing and near-freezing temperatures.

Severe weather shelters open as Longview temps expected to drop near freezing Longview’s severe weather shelter is opening for the winter as low temperatures and snow enter the local forecast.

Rain is expected Tuesday afternoon, states meteorologists, when the snow level is forecasted to rise from an elevation of about 400 feet to 1,300 feet and the high to reach 41 degrees. The region faced freezing and near-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, reports the National Weather Service, including around 7 a.m. in Kelso. Areas in Woodland saw a dusting of snow.

Local school districts also reported some buses were on snow routes Tuesday morning. The Kalama School District reported route 505 was on a snow route, and route 506 would not drive on China Garden Road beyond Rogers Road, as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Woodland School District reported route 606 was on a snow route. Route 610 would not drive on Shirley Gordon Road and routes 613 and 616 wouldn't travel beyond Ambler Road as of 5:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Schools are closed in the Toutle School District, but the district offices are open.

By Tuesday evening, meteorologists say the snow level is expected to reach 1,000 feet of elevation, with less than a half inch of accumulated snow and an anticipated low of 35 degrees. By Wednesday afternoon, the possible forecast of snow is called off and rain is expected through the rest of the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.