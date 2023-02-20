The National Weather Service’s Portland office calls for the possibility of snow in Cowlitz County through Sunday.

The Associated Press reports an arctic blast is expected to sweep into the Pacific Northwest and then push across the northern Rocky Mountains and onto the Great Plains. It will bring heavy snow and strong winds, the National Weather Service reports.

Rain is forecasted Tuesday in Cowlitz County, with snow at 1,300 feet of elevation and above. Meteorologists call for a high near 43 degrees from around Kelso to Castle Rock. A westerly wind is expected to run up to 17 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph throughout the county.

By Tuesday night, snow level is expected to drop to around 500 feet, meteorologists report, with a low of 34 degrees. Snow could accumulate to a half inch in Castle Rock, but less further south.

There is a 50% chance of snow during the day Wednesday, and 30% at night in Kelso, with a low of around 25 degrees. New snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch throughout the county.

Our confidence is high that well below normal temperatures will occur across the Pacific Northwest Feb. 23-25, but what about beyond that? Well, the temperature outlook for Feb. 26-Mar. 4 is showing high probabilities for the continuation of below normal temperatures. #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/pq1HnrD2NZ — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 18, 2023

There is a slight chance of snow Thursday and Friday, but those days are forecasted to be mostly clear. However, the Portland office reports forecasts show well below normal temperatures will occur across the Pacific Northwest Thursday through Saturday.

There is a chance of snow at around 400 feet of elevation on Saturday during the day, then at around 1,000 feet at night in Cowlitz County. On Sunday, snow is expected at 600 feet and rising.