Heat waves were once considered a rare event in Western Washington, but as the world warms, public officials and climate experts are now considering how to handle the rising possibility of scorching weather, droughts and health risks.

Cowlitz County, along with most of the Pacific Northwest, broke weather records in 2021 for the days over 90 degrees — records that had stood for several decades. June 2021 was the warmest month ever recorded in Cowlitz County, according to a report from The Daily News in 2021.

Between March and June 2021 marked the seventh-warmest spring and sixth-driest spring on record, which came during a statewide drought emergency.

Stay up to date on Lower Columbia news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Lower Columbia news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

The possibility of more records being shattered as the world warms has led some researchers and climate experts to examine how certain neighborhoods get hotter than others. City officials have previously looked at increasing tree cover in the more industrial areas of Longview, and the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department is working to educate the public on how to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Environmental disparities

In Longview, environmental disparities run high. University of Washington climate researchers worked with the Washington state Department of Health and Department of Ecology to show which parts of the state experience heat the most when temperatures soar above 90 degrees.

Longview Heights sees fewer people physically affected by the heat than people who live downtown or near the port, according to the data.

Last year, public works officials told The Daily News that tree cover factors into which neighborhoods get hotter.

Longview Parks Director Jennifer Wills said in an interview last year Longview has 14,000 spots for trees, 1,500 of which were empty as of September. Longview Heights, near R.A. Long High School and the neighborhoods around Lake Sacajawea, have much more tree cover than in the industrial area near Port of Longview.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Another factor is accessibility to services and income, said Emily O’Donnell-Pazderka, preparedness content strategist with DOH.

“Long-term strategies for adapting to heat involve adjusting and planning the built environment to include structures and rest spaces that promote cooling,” she wrote in an email to The Daily News. “The more data collected, the more heat-related death and illness can be avoided.”

The mapping tools do not include data about outdoor workers, farm and migrant workers, individuals taking “certain medications,” the unhoused and individuals without adequate cooling, she said.

Lower-income people have less resources to buy air conditioning units, O’Donnell-Pazderka said. Some have nowhere to go at all and must rely on city-operated cooling shelters when sweltering heat overwhelms the city.

“Southwest Washington is also fairly rural, which is slightly protecting in terms of not developing an urban heat island,” O’Donnell-Pazderka said. “But this also means that many people have long distances to travel to find a community center or other cooling center, which increases vulnerability for those who cannot easily or quickly travel.”

Energy grid

What could count as good news is the Cowlitz Public Utilities District has not had any issues powering homes during heat waves, PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz said in an email to The Daily News.

More energy is used during the winters, Dietz said, because people are much likelier to have heating units, not air conditioning units, in their homes.

“Our system is designed to meet the winter peak loads,” Dietz said. “The extreme summer temperatures do not affect our grid as much given the amount of air conditioning load in this county is much less than the winter heating load.”

Across Washington state, about one-third of households have centralized air conditioners and one-quarter have some sort of individual units, according to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey.

The utilities district has taken several steps in planning for the expected rise in temperatures over the next few years. They developed and then approved a wildfire mitigation plan in 2021 in an attempt to educate homeowners about keeping their homes safe in the case of a wildfire.

Dietz said the utility district is also working to improve the “resiliency of the electrical grid” in more preparation for the potential spike in wildfires that spread in Southwest Washington.

This also comes as utility districts are transitioning to more renewable sources of energy, which have been cemented into law in the last few years. Dietz said the recently enforced Climate Commitment Act, which will essentially charge polluting industries for their carbon output, has not yet posed any major problems for handling their energy grid.

They will continue to make the slow transition over to other energy sources like wind and solar, Dietz said. Most energy production in Southwest Washington comes from hydropower supplied by the Bonneville Power Administration anyways, which will go unaffected by the price of the Climate Commitment Act.

Health effects

Researchers are now beginning to understand more about how easily prolonged exposure to heat can severely hurt people, Washington state climatologist Karin Bumbaco said. There’s no exact threshold for what counts as a “heat wave” or heat warning advisory, but recent research has suggested the negative health effects likely start a lower temperature than originally thought.

“It also depends on how acclimated you are,” Bumbaco said.

A similarly intense heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest in 2009, Bumbaco said, but the 2021 wave brought renewed interest because of how many people were affected.

Bumbaco said the day temperatures across the state in the last few decades have actually not necessarily trended upwards.

What’s worrying to climate researchers, she said, is that overnight temperatures are steadily rising. This means the weather is not cooling down enough by the time the sun rises and makes high daytime temperatures more likely.

“To say we’re going to see, you know, ‘x’ number of heat waves this summer is just not really something that you can do with how chaotic our weather system is,” Bumbaco said. “But overall, we’re expecting a warmer season.”

A UW study on the headline-making heat wave in June and July 2021 shows the death toll of the unprecedented triple-digit temperatures is likely much higher than originally thought at 126 in Washington state, with research pointing to about 450 deaths across the state related in some way to the heat.

Hospitals across the state saw an uptick in patients with heat-related illnesses, the report says.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services recommends three main pillars of what to do when temperatures rise: stay cool, hydrated and informed.

Kristin Young, communications manager at the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, said in an email that drinking water, using sunscreen, limiting vigorous exercise and going outside during the cooler times of the day are some ways to get through the hot day.

The department also recommends having a “buddy system” at work to watch for early signs of heat-related illness, Young said.

Heat-related illnesses includes sunburns, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke at its most severe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Getting dizzy, tired, nauseous and rising body temperatures are all signs that the body is shutting down because of the heat.

These illnesses are also preventable, O’Donnell-Pazderka said.

People experiencing these symptoms should seek medical help if they start throwing up. While medical resources are on their way, the CDC recommends moving someone to a cooler place and lowering the body temperature using cool cloths. The CDC also says not to give someone cold water while experiencing heat exhaustion, as the drastic change in temperature can shock the system.