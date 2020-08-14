Positive COVID-19 case in Toledo closes schools to public

Toledo School District has shut down all its buildings to the public after "one and possibly two" teenagers who had been in the buildings tested positive for COVID-19, according to the superintendent.
Superintendent Chris Rust told TDN he could not release further more information about those who tested positive, expect that they are under the age of 19 and were in one of the school buildings during the past two weeks.
He would not say which sport was involved, or whether they indeed were athletes. However, other sources told TDN that a school cheerleader was involved.
Aside from the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, which will be allowed to continue Sunday meetings at the middle school due to the congregation's “extensive COVID protocols,” everything else at the school has been halted, Rust said.
“Beginning immediately, all summer athletic gatherings associated with Toledo School District are to stop meeting, practicing or playing. Coaches and teams are to immediately stop all activities that are aligned with TSD athletics,” Rust said on the district Facebook page.
His post said previous health guidance had not barred athletes from meeting, but “based on our current circumstances and our desire to return to on-campus instruction as soon as possible, I made the decision this morning to discontinue any activities remotely associated with our school district and to close our buildings to all but district business.”
Lewis County Public Health staff may be contacting people who were in contact with the individuals, he told TDN.
“I don’t have reliable information on buildings that were used. If I limit it to a single building, that may be correct but may not include all places where these people went,” he said on the school Facebook page.
The schools will be cleaned extensively, Rust said. The buildings will still be open for school business such as enrollment and staff providing online instruction, he added.
“We're closing the buildings to public access so that our capacity to clean and disinfect isn't overwhelmed and our staff is protected,” Rust said in a press release.
The cases will not affect the plan for fall, as Rust said the district will be starting online.
“Public health officers recommend that and board voted last Saturday to follow the recommendation,” Rust told TDN.
Under state and county recommendations, the district is still allowed to serve groups of five or fewer students in-person this fall. Rust said that will still move forward, but the district will “limit that service to students with severe and complex disabilities.”
