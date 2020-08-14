Positive COVID-19 case in Toledo closes schools to public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Toledo School District has shut down all its buildings to the public after "one and possibly two" teenagers who had been in the buildings tested positive for COVID-19, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Chris Rust told TDN he could not release further more information about those who tested positive, expect that they are under the age of 19 and were in one of the school buildings during the past two weeks.

He would not say which sport was involved, or whether they indeed were athletes. However, other sources told TDN that a school cheerleader was involved.

Aside from the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, which will be allowed to continue Sunday meetings at the middle school due to the congregation's “extensive COVID protocols,” everything else at the school has been halted, Rust said.

“Beginning immediately, all summer athletic gatherings associated with Toledo School District are to stop meeting, practicing or playing. Coaches and teams are to immediately stop all activities that are aligned with TSD athletics,” Rust said on the district Facebook page.