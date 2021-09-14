Portland pop orchestra Pink Martini performs at Columbia Theatre in Longview Friday

Lauderdale asked Forbes to join Pink Martini in the early ‘90s, and the first song they wrote “Sympathique (Je ne veux pas travailler)” became a hit in France, according to the band’s website. Pink Martini doesn’t just perform in English, but 25 different languages, a nod to their genre-bending style and global sounds.

“The whole foundation of the band is inclusivity,” Forbes said. “It’s a great way to connect with fans wherever we go.”

Live performances return to Longview, Woodland theaters The May 21 performance at the Columbia Theatre Association in Longview returned a familiar feeling to the facility — reactions from a live audience.

Pink Martini has performed around the world at locations like the Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood Bowl, Kennedy Center and Royal Albert Hall in London. In 2014, the band was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, according to its website.

Forbes said she equally enjoys more intimate settings like the Columbia Theatre’s roughly 800-person capacity auditorium, where she can “feel the audience’s energy.”

After roughly 27 years, 11 studio albums and more than three million albums sold worldwide, Pink Martini still is creating new sounds. Forbes said she and Large will perform a surprise duet at the Longview show.

“It will be fun and fresh,” she said.

