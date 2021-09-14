Portland pop orchestra Pink Martini performs at Columbia Theatre in Longview Friday

Smooth jazz and power vocals return to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts when veteran Portland performers Pink Martini take the Longview stage Friday.
The homecoming show comes after a roughly 18-month hiatus during the pandemic as part of the band’s latest cross-country tour that kicked off in the spring. Pink Martini singer China Forbes called the break “totally abnormal” for the longtime touring band.
“It’s really fun to be back in doing what we love to do,” Forbes said.
Pink Martini is comprised of roughly a dozen musicians playing instruments like piano, cello and drums, and headed by founder Thomas Lauderdale and co-lead singers Forbes and Storm Large. Audience members may recall Large from her June appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” where she received a standing ovation from judges.
Friday, Pink Martini will take the stage in Longview to perform the band’s latest singles, “Let’s Be Friends,” and “The Lemonade Song.” Forbes also will sing her newest solo creation “Full Circle.”
Lauderdale asked Forbes to join Pink Martini in the early ‘90s, and the first song they wrote “Sympathique (Je ne veux pas travailler)” became a hit in France, according to the band’s website. Pink Martini doesn’t just perform in English, but 25 different languages, a nod to their genre-bending style and global sounds.
“The whole foundation of the band is inclusivity,” Forbes said. “It’s a great way to connect with fans wherever we go.”
Pink Martini has performed around the world at locations like the Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood Bowl, Kennedy Center and Royal Albert Hall in London. In 2014, the band was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, according to its website.
Forbes said she equally enjoys more intimate settings like the Columbia Theatre’s roughly 800-person capacity auditorium, where she can “feel the audience’s energy.”
After roughly 27 years, 11 studio albums and more than three million albums sold worldwide, Pink Martini still is creating new sounds. Forbes said she and Large will perform a surprise duet at the Longview show.
“It will be fun and fresh,” she said.