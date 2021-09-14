 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portland pop orchestra Pink Martini performs at Columbia Theatre in Longview Friday
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Portland pop orchestra Pink Martini performs at Columbia Theatre in Longview Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Pink Martini

China Forbes, left, Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large pose for a photo for their band Pink Martini. The Portland-based group plays at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in Longview Friday. 

 Pink Martini, Contributed

Smooth jazz and power vocals return to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts when veteran Portland performers Pink Martini take the Longview stage Friday.

The homecoming show comes after a roughly 18-month hiatus during the pandemic as part of the band’s latest cross-country tour that kicked off in the spring. Pink Martini singer China Forbes called the break “totally abnormal” for the longtime touring band.

“It’s really fun to be back in doing what we love to do,” Forbes said.

Pink Martini is comprised of roughly a dozen musicians playing instruments like piano, cello and drums, and headed by founder Thomas Lauderdale and co-lead singers Forbes and Storm Large. Audience members may recall Large from her June appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” where she received a standing ovation from judges.

Friday, Pink Martini will take the stage in Longview to perform the band’s latest singles, “Let’s Be Friends,” and “The Lemonade Song.” Forbes also will sing her newest solo creation “Full Circle.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lauderdale asked Forbes to join Pink Martini in the early ‘90s, and the first song they wrote “Sympathique (Je ne veux pas travailler)” became a hit in France, according to the band’s website. Pink Martini doesn’t just perform in English, but 25 different languages, a nod to their genre-bending style and global sounds.

“The whole foundation of the band is inclusivity,” Forbes said. “It’s a great way to connect with fans wherever we go.”

Pink Martini has performed around the world at locations like the Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood Bowl, Kennedy Center and Royal Albert Hall in London. In 2014, the band was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, according to its website.

Forbes said she equally enjoys more intimate settings like the Columbia Theatre’s roughly 800-person capacity auditorium, where she can “feel the audience’s energy.”

After roughly 27 years, 11 studio albums and more than three million albums sold worldwide, Pink Martini still is creating new sounds. Forbes said she and Large will perform a surprise duet at the Longview show.

“It will be fun and fresh,” she said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Martian structures could someday be built from literal blood, sweat and tears

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says
Education

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says

Greene said the allegations made on Facebook last week quickly took off, amassing nearly a thousand comments and prompting calls to the school district that took days to handle. Some calls came from outside the community and even outside the state, he said, from as far away as Michigan and Illinois. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News