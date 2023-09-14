Portland officials are preparing to foreclose on a group of properties rife with code violations, nuisance complaints and unpaid liens totaling more than $1 million.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has placed nine problem-plagued homes and parcels — all of them vacant — in his crosshairs. He is scheduled to bring the foreclosure proposal to the City Council on Wednesday.

It is the first time Portland leaders have threatened to seize nuisance properties of any kind and sell them in almost three years, a delay officials attribute to staff turnover and a sluggish bureaucracy.

Possible foreclosures The Portland homes currently facing foreclosure are: 1225 N.E. 109th Ave. (Hazelwood)

9124 N.E. Prescott St. (Sumner)

624-638 N. Beech St. (Boise)

111 N.E. Killingsworth St. (King)

6417 S.E. 84th Ave. (Lents)

6402 S.E. 103rd Ave. (Lents)

2826 S.E. 87th Ave. (Powellhurst-Gilbert)

1229 N. Bryant St. (Arbor Lodge)

14214 S.E. Crystal Springs Blvd. (Pleasant Valley)

Dozens of additional properties are now on the city’s radar and could face foreclosure in the future, according to the mayor’s office.

“The goal here is to signal to absent developers, absent owners that we’re going to come after you,” said Dakotah Thompson, Wheeler’s deputy director of community safety. “These blighted properties create active harm in our communities.”

Earlier this year, Wheeler and Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees building code enforcement, vowed to take a more aggressive tack after nuisance properties largely ignored by city officials became the sites of alarming episodes. Among them: multiple major fires, a vicious dog attack and a massive open air drug market that operated virtually unabated for months.

As part of the crackdown, officials compiled a list of the city’s most degraded and dangerous properties and zeroed in on ones where fines, violations and public safety concerns piled up over time without response or action from their owners.

Officials with the Bureau of Development Services ultimately recommended nine properties for foreclosure, which allows the city to purchase or put them up for sale.

The proposed list includes properties in North Portland’s Arbor Lodge, Boise and King neighborhoods; Northeast’s Hazelwood and Sumner neighborhoods; and Southeast’s Lents, Powellhurst-Gilbert and Pleasant neighborhoods. All of them are residential.

City filings show each has faced years of unpaid fines as well as squatters, vandalism and other livability issues. Collectively, their owners owe nearly $1.2 million.

One of the homes, a bedraggled 3-bedroom on Southeast 84th Avenue near Duke Street, burst into flames in April 2022 after residents left one of several candles they used to keep warm unattended, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Investigators later learned that the property had no running power.

Records show that the owner, Michaele Jarvis, had racked up nearly $170,000 in city code violations at the property in the decade prior to the blaze and that police and emergency responders were called to the address and surrounding area about 200 times.

In an interview Tuesday, Jarvis said she had long rented rooms in the house to low-income people and that the city had fined her in the years before the fire for building and code infractions that she said posed little or no harm to residents.

“Do they want nitpicky rules, or do they want people housed?” she said.

When the fire broke out, Jarvis had been renting the entire home to a couple and was in the process of trying to evict them, she said. She said the power company had cut off the couple’s electricity multiple times while they lived there.

Jarvis, who said she’s disabled and on dialysis, added that she was unaware of the number of police and emergency calls made to the property. She also criticized the city’s byzantine buildings and permitting systems that she claims hindered her ability to seek a resolution sooner.

“They make it too complicated. They don’t call you back,” she said. “They need to make things accessible to people with a GED education.”

The home’s charred frame — now boarded up and covered with graffiti — remains standing, practically untouched in the last 17 months.

Betty Manning, who lives across the street, said that after years of dealing with unsavory characters and activity at the home, she and other neighbors were perplexed as to why the city hadn’t acted sooner.

“I thought it would take six months at most for that hellhole to come down,” Manning said.

Yet city officials cautioned that pursuing foreclosure is an extraordinary use of power by local government and one that is wielded sparingly.

“It can be an important tool in addressing public safety concerns, but we use it only as a last resort,” said Ken Ray, a spokesperson for the development services bureau, which handles code enforcement.

“In most cases, these properties end up on a list after we’ve given an owner every opportunity to address their problems. When nothing else has worked, we take this route,” Ray said.

In fact, the city had not foreclosed on homes for code violations for about five decades before it resumed doing so in 2016.

Since then, Portland’s enforcement bureau has proposed foreclosing on 88 run-down and dangerous properties, not including the nine that the City Council will consider Wednesday, said city spokesperson Carrie Belding.

Of those, commissioners voted to foreclose on 25 of them, Belding said. Only six ended up being sold and one remains on the market. The remaining 18 property liens were eventually paid in full by the property owners.