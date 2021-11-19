Portland-based mixed media artist displays work at Forsberg Gallery at Lower Columbia College

Portland-based mixed media artist Alexis Day’s “Schemata: Dissonance and Distortion” exhibit is on display through Dec. 2 in the Forsberg Art Gallery on the Lower Columbia College campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview.

In an email to The Daily News, Day wrote she’s been working on the show for more than a year and is very proud and enthusiastic to finally share it.

Day utilizes her background in psychology to investigate themes of perception and memory and how the processes relate to individual and cultural identity, according to information on her website, alexisdayart.com.

The body of work is a reflection on 2020 and 2021 and the rift in understanding that has broadened throughout the country over the past few years, she noted.

“Understanding another’s belief, but still disagreeing, is one thing, while not being able to comprehend an opposition’s viewpoint is another,” she wrote. “When people cannot understand each other’s thought processes, compromise feels impossible, and both sides find it easier to conclude that the other is delusional or uninformed.”

She notes the art works in her exhibition “collectively explore this divide by examining key mental processes that contribute to this disconnect. These are cognitive distortions, or errors in thinking, and schemata, the mind’s organizational systems.”

Through text and visuals, the topics are interrogated, Day wrote, noting “Three 10-foot tall mixed media artworks use architectural spaces as armatures to examine different functions of the mind, including cognitive distortions, gender-schema and self-schema.”

She combines photos, fabric, paint and collage to “create something new. A process that mirrors how the mind combines different experiences together to form our schema, memories and perceptions,” she wrote.

Two stereogram artworks add to this dialogue, she wrote, explaining that stereograms “are commonly known as ‘Magic Eye’ images. They facilitate some, but not everyone, to perceive 3D visuals in 2D imagery.”

The pieces replicate the differences in perception that exists today in society.

“All viewers will be examining the same artworks, but not everyone will be experiencing the same thing,” she wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.