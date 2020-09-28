Portion of Westside Highway to close Wednesday for housing project work

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction crews on Wednesday will close a stretch of Westside Highway north of Castle Rock High School while they install infrastructure for a new housing development.

The all-day closure will affect the portion of the highway between Quick and Gassman roads, according to a news release from the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

The temporary road closure begins at 7 a.m. A marked detour will route drivers west on Quick Road then north on Gassman Road, according to the release. (A PDF showing the detour is attached to this story online at TDN.com)

Flaggers will be stationed at the work zone to help residents get in and out safely, according to the release.

Fat Pup LLC, a Vancouver-based development company, is building a 44-lot subdivision on the 25-acre, triangular-shaped property bordered by Westside Highway, Quick Road and Gassman Road.

Each lot in the "West Place" subdivision will be about half an acre and contain a single-family home with its own septic tank. Water will be supplied through the City of Castle Rock.

