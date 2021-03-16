 Skip to main content
Portable classrooms approved for Catlin Elementary during middle school construction
Lexington Elementary School Groundbreaking (copy)

Staff and students from Catlin and Beacon Hill elementary schools break ground for the new Lexington Elementary School in September 2019. Catlin School will temporarily house Huntington students in the 2021-22 school year as the middle school is renovated. 

 Marissa Heffernan

Portable classrooms can be used to expand Catlin Elementary School in the fall so it can house additional students while Huntington Middle School is renovated.

The city of Kelso gave the school district the go-ahead Monday, finding that they will not harm the environment.

The school district's construction plan will move about 550 students and 50 staff members to Catlin Elementary while renovations take place at Huntington Middle School. Catlin students will no longer be in the building, as they will move to the new Lexington Elementary school at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

To prepare the elementary school to be a temporary middle school, the district will add five portable classrooms and two portable restrooms, as well as a gravel parking lot of 60 vehicles. The elementary school play structures will be removed to make room. The district previously estimated the work would cost about $750,000.  

New Kelso school builds on track, 'falling into place'

The $30 million Huntington Middle School modernization project will run from August 2021 to August 2022 and is part of the $98.6 million bond that voters approved in 2018.

The 18-month renovation will replace Huntington’s major mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It also will change the location of the office and entryway, add a second gymnasium and replace the track.

After Huntington students move into the new building, Catlin will be closed. The district has not announced its future plans for the facility.

Kelso School Board to meet virtually, open construction bids Monday
