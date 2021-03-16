Portable classrooms approved for Catlin Elementary during middle school construction

Portable classrooms can be used to expand Catlin Elementary School in the fall so it can house additional students while Huntington Middle School is renovated.

The city of Kelso gave the school district the go-ahead Monday, finding that they will not harm the environment.

The school district's construction plan will move about 550 students and 50 staff members to Catlin Elementary while renovations take place at Huntington Middle School. Catlin students will no longer be in the building, as they will move to the new Lexington Elementary school at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

To prepare the elementary school to be a temporary middle school, the district will add five portable classrooms and two portable restrooms, as well as a gravel parking lot of 60 vehicles. The elementary school play structures will be removed to make room. The district previously estimated the work would cost about $750,000.

The $30 million Huntington Middle School modernization project will run from August 2021 to August 2022 and is part of the $98.6 million bond that voters approved in 2018.