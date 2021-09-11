Port security and treatment of Muslims changed over last two decades since 9/11 in Cowlitz County, nation

Before, Sept. 11, Manager of Marine Terminals and Maritime Project Manager Larry Landgraver said two night watchmen guarded the facility to prevent break ins. The first set of federal regulations took effect in 2004, according to the port.

The Port of Longview is a deep-water port along the Columbia River where hundreds of vessels import and export up to millions of metric tons of bulk items like grains, lumber and paper a year. Helenberg said the port provides “direct access to the U.S.” and the security measures “protect the nation’s gateway.”

Neither American nor foreign ship crews can walk the port unsupervised, Landgraver said. Crews sign out and back into the facility if they leave the property. Signs along the facility gauge the regional terrorist threat from one to three as part of U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Security system. Landgraver said the threat has not been raised since the system’s implementation.

In a nod to pre-9/11 regulations, Helenberg said the port offers summer bus tours of the facility, and took over Willow Grove from the county in 2016 to provide a way for the public to use port land.

“It’s important for the community to still have access,” she said.

