Port of Woodland to start rail study for long-sought marine terminal

The 18-month study will include mailings, open houses and frequent updates on the port’s website. Commissioners could have set the timeline for the study between six and nine months, but they decided to extend the time frame to allow for “numerous public involvement pieces,” Wray-Keene said.

“I think that is what we emphasized most when we were advertising and interviewing (for contractors), because it will be the first time the public is engaging with the Port of Woodland looking at export marine terminals since the 1970s,” she said. “The community has completely changed. … And I think it’s important that the public involvement piece is just as important as the rail. As the engineers told us, you can slap down rail, but you need the public support.”

Earlier moves to secure support for the project led commissioners to pass resolutions outlining “acceptable” commodities for the port.

A 2016 resolution prohibits handling of fossil fuel products, such as coal, oil or natural gas. It also outlines “acceptable” commodities the commission would consider supporting, including grains and other agricultural products; liquid edibles (cooking oil, vegetable oil, dairy products, fruit juices); rocks and aggregates; timber, lumber and wood products; cement, volcanic ash and potash; or steel and metal products.