Port of Woodland gets $3M federal grant for industrial park project

“We know that people want to see something done with their tax dollars. They want to see us do what our mission statement is: creating jobs, and family-wage jobs at that,” Wray-Keene said. “We hope that as the community starts seeing dirt moving, they feel that we are doing something good with their tax dollars.”

In addition to the federal funding, the port has received about $1.5 million in local grants and $1.5 million in state grants. With all its funding secured, the port now can move forward in approving project designs. Wray-Keene said she expects to break ground on the industrial park in the spring or summer of 2021.

Support from Southwest Washington’s federal legislators was key in receiving the grant, Wray-Keene said. U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler met personally with the port director to “make sure we could get this project underway,” she said.

“Creating jobs and improving Southwest Washington’s infrastructure is of paramount importance, which is why I worked to help secure this critical grant for the Port of Woodland. … I’m pleased the Department of Commerce is fulfilling this grant, and I look forward to the completion of the Rose Way Industrial Park,” Herrera Beutler, a Battle Ground Republican, said in a prepared statement Thursday.