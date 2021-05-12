Port of Longview upgrading piling at Berth 2, adding electric vehicle charging stations

The Port of Longview is eyeing a change to its piling system at Berth 2 as changing government regulations may make the typical repairs more costly.
Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said the port typically replaces the wooden, untreated fender piles at Berths 2, 5, 6 and 7 annually. Piles are wooden poles that support docks and other structures, and fender piles protect the dock itself from the impact of ships hitting it.
The last three years, the average cost to do so had been about $340,000, he said, with about half the cost going to Berth 2. However, federal government agencies may soon require environmental mitigation for the routine maintenance, Burton said, which would drive costs up.
“We’ve talked in the past about wanting to shift our fender system to something more resilient,” Burton said, instead of replacing the piles every year. Several other berths at the port use different fender systems that require less maintenance.
That change for Berth 2 was already in the five-year plan, but the commission decided to start the design process now in response to the changing regulations by approving a $450,000 contact with consulting firm KPFF.
Burton said he expects design and permitting to take two years and construction two more, for a total cost of about $3.6 million.
Commissioner Doug Averett said he approved the request because “eventually we will see cost savings.”
Commissioners Jeff Wilson and Allan Erickson also approved the project, though they expressed frustration with the changing requirements.
“This sounds like government bureaucracy tangling in our business,” Wilson said, adding that the port already donates used wood fender piles to conservation groups and that the new regulations just add to the expense of doing business.
Burton also asked the commission to approve his request to contract with a rock crusher for about $114,500 to crush about 8,000 cubic yards of old asphalt for reuse.
“I’m not one to throw anything away,” he said, noting that he had been collecting the old asphalt for several years.
The project will extend the current Panel Way about 2,000 feet to reach International Way, providing more access to the businesses and to allow for future rail upgrades. It is estimated to cost about $1.2 million.
Currently, the port purchases crushed rock for about $16 per ton. By crushing the saved asphalt for use in several resurfacing and graveling projects, Burton said the cost would be about $8 per ton, a savings for the port of about $122,000.
“Kudos to you Bill for finding a way to repurpose this material,” Erickson said. “I applaud that.”
The commission also approved a $96,800 electrification of transportation grant from the Department Of Commerce to install two dual port electric vehicle charging stations outside the White House. The port will have to pay about $10,800 in matching funds, and installation is planned to begin this this summer.