Port of Longview upgrading piling at Berth 2, adding electric vehicle charging stations

Commissioner Doug Averett said he approved the request because “eventually we will see cost savings.”

Commissioners Jeff Wilson and Allan Erickson also approved the project, though they expressed frustration with the changing requirements.

“This sounds like government bureaucracy tangling in our business,” Wilson said, adding that the port already donates used wood fender piles to conservation groups and that the new regulations just add to the expense of doing business.

Burton also asked the commission to approve his request to contract with a rock crusher for about $114,500 to crush about 8,000 cubic yards of old asphalt for reuse.

“I’m not one to throw anything away,” he said, noting that he had been collecting the old asphalt for several years.

Currently, the port purchases crushed rock for about $16 per ton. By crushing the saved asphalt for use in several resurfacing and graveling projects, Burton said the cost would be about $8 per ton, a savings for the port of about $122,000.

“Kudos to you Bill for finding a way to repurpose this material,” Erickson said. “I applaud that.”

The commission also approved a $96,800 electrification of transportation grant from the Department Of Commerce to install two dual port electric vehicle charging stations outside the White House. The port will have to pay about $10,800 in matching funds, and installation is planned to begin this this summer.

