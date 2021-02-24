Port of Longview updates master plan with focus on growth, rail lines

The Port of Longview is again looking to the future and revising its master plan, to increase revenue and jobs, expand rail lines and attract new clients.

At its Wednesday meeting, the board of commissioners reviewed goals and strategies for its four lines of business: port-owned marine terminals, leased marine terminals, non-marine industrial development and leased properties and district-wide commercial and industrial development.

Port CEO Dan Stahl said the port revises the master plan about once per decade,. He said the lines of business represent the “backbone of our account system, how we focus our staff and work through our budget process.”

The port has three port-operated marine terminals, terminals 6, 7 and 8. Changes to the old goal for the port-owned marine terminals include changing the title to “non-leased marine terminals,” continuing to increase revenues and job opportunities and use more of the port facilities.

Several of the strategies to achieve those goals are carried over from years past, including identifying and improving operating cost efficiencies and analyzing which commodities have the highest demand and rate of return and then attracting them.