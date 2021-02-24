Port of Longview updates master plan with focus on growth, rail lines

The Port of Longview is again looking to the future and revising its master plan, to increase revenue and jobs, expand rail lines and attract new clients.
At its Wednesday meeting, the board of commissioners reviewed goals and strategies for its four lines of business: port-owned marine terminals, leased marine terminals, non-marine industrial development and leased properties and district-wide commercial and industrial development.
Port CEO Dan Stahl said the port revises the master plan about once per decade,. He said the lines of business represent the “backbone of our account system, how we focus our staff and work through our budget process.”
The port has three port-operated marine terminals, terminals 6, 7 and 8. Changes to the old goal for the port-owned marine terminals include changing the title to “non-leased marine terminals,” continuing to increase revenues and job opportunities and use more of the port facilities.
Several of the strategies to achieve those goals are carried over from years past, including identifying and improving operating cost efficiencies and analyzing which commodities have the highest demand and rate of return and then attracting them.
New goals developed by the port staff include developing a flexible operating model to handle different cargos and customers, adding rail capacity and working closely with unions to market the port.
Commissioner Allan Erickson said in the next 10 years, he sees the non-leased marine terminals generating more economic activity and creating good-paying jobs for the community.
Commissioner Doug Averett said he’d like to see steady customers at the berths that are still flexible enough to handle any type of cargo.
Terminals 4, 5 and 9, as well as Barlow Point and Bridgeview Terminals, are leased marine terminals. The strategies for the leased marine terminals saw some changes, because the port achieved many of the old ones including moving the administration building to its current location, evaluating the Berth 5 operating agreement and transitioning the Bridgeview Terminal to a leased terminal.
The goal is that both the leased and non-leased terminals should be profitable.
The strategies are:
- Achieve a profit for each asset
- Find a client to lease Berth 4
- Continue to develop Barlow Point
- Secure a lease for Berth 5
- Update port infrastructure and partner with port tenants to market the port
Looking to the future of the leased terminals, Erickson said he’d like to see the port “no longer need to collect property taxes to support our efforts.”
The port has 147 non-marine acres of land that is leased or available for lease. According the revised master plan, the port will keep evaluating building conditions and warehouse complex uses, set rates based on local market conditions and develop a plan to market more of the properties.
Erickson said he hoped in 10 years the leased land would play a bigger role in the port’s business portfolio.
Stahl added that he would “like to see the no-vacancy sign out and have us looking for more property” to add to the port.
The commissioners overhauled the district-wide commercial and industrial development business line, stating that the investments should complement the port’s community, economic or environmental objectives.
The port will hold two more workshops on the master plan, one focusing on the community investment portion of the plan slated for March 24 and one on internal resources, planned for April 28. It will then make final decisions about the new master plan.