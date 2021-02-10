Port of Longview to bid on Millennium Bulk Terminal land

As the land is still tied up in the bankruptcy court, all bids are sealed and it’s a silent bid processes, meaning bid price and acreage cannot be publicly shared until the bankruptcy court releases the information in March, according to port staff.

The port currently owns 835 acres at its main location, not counting land at Willow Grove and Barlow Point.

Improvements to Willow Grove Park are also going well, the board heard Wednesday. Commissioner Jeff Wilson motioned to ask staff to get estimates to add 10 more cameras to the park for safety, which the other board members passed.

Port Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton said that the old wooden dock has been replaced with a steel frame, high-density polyurethane floats and a see-through grating. The restroom upgrades are also in progress, with crews remodeling the interior, adding foundations, building a covered porch area and giving it a sloped roof.

“We had been having some maintenance issues with the flat roof,” Burton told the board, adding that the first bathroom should be done in the next three months.