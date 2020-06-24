Port of Longview to begin rail line upgrade this summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Port of Longview will begin work this summer on a rail line project to add more than 5,000 feet of new track at the port. And cost estimates for the project have dropped by $600,000 since it was first approved in January.

Port commissioners on Wednesday gave staff the OK to buy the necessary materials and start the project, which is expected to cost $3.4 million. Earlier estimates showed costs closer to $4 million.

"What I see is we have $626,215 potentially left over, so that's great," said Commissioner Jeff Wilson.

The North Rail Connection Project is expected to boost the port's rail capacity by realigning more than 1,900 feet of existing track and adding two new lines totaling more than 5,000 feet between International Way and "Switch Alley," an area at the northwest corner of the port near the intersection of Industrial Way and Oregon Way.

"At present, we have just one rail track that moves through there, and it can become a bottleneck, which is a challenge for moving cargo in and out of the port," said Bill Burton, port director of facilities and engineering.

The additional tracks will allow the port to store about 90 rail cars but still keep a track open for trains to pass through on the way to berths 2, 5 and 6.