Port of Longview to begin rail line upgrade this summer

The Port of Longview will begin work this summer on a rail line project to add more than 5,000 feet of new track at the port. And cost estimates for the project have dropped by $600,000 since it was first approved in January.
Port commissioners on Wednesday gave staff the OK to buy the necessary materials and start the project, which is expected to cost $3.4 million. Earlier estimates showed costs closer to $4 million.
"What I see is we have $626,215 potentially left over, so that's great," said Commissioner Jeff Wilson.
The North Rail Connection Project is expected to boost the port's rail capacity by realigning more than 1,900 feet of existing track and adding two new lines totaling more than 5,000 feet between International Way and "Switch Alley," an area at the northwest corner of the port near the intersection of Industrial Way and Oregon Way.
"At present, we have just one rail track that moves through there, and it can become a bottleneck, which is a challenge for moving cargo in and out of the port," said Bill Burton, port director of facilities and engineering.
The additional tracks will allow the port to store about 90 rail cars but still keep a track open for trains to pass through on the way to berths 2, 5 and 6.
The upgrade will "greatly increase our capacity here at the port," which in turn increases annual import and export volumes. It is a smaller project that will lead into a planned $70 to $100 million Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion project.
Burton said the North Rail Connection project will take two years to complete. Construction should begin later this summer and end before December 2021.
Also on Wednesday, port commissioners asked Burton to schedule a meeting of the Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee to discuss park policies regarding pets. A recent incident involving an "unruly dog" off its leash has sparked citizen debate about the park's current leash rules.
As it stands, the park requires all pets to be kept on a leash. However, that rule hasn't been strictly enforced until recently, Burton said.
"Before we were a little more lax. We were giving people the benefit of the doubt. ... But we had a couple of patrons in particular who had unruly dogs that caused issues. They felt if their dog had to be on a leash 100% of the time, everybody's dog needs to be on a leash all the time," Burton said.
Other park-goers "chafed" at the strict leash rule and "thought that their dogs were the best dogs in the world and shouldn't have to be on leashes," Burton said. They've asked port officials to consider establishing specific hours to allow pets to "roam around without a leash."
The park advisory committee is responsible for making policy recommendations to the commissioners, but the group has canceled all of its meetings until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commission President Allan Erickson said the committee should consider meeting soon, possibly using a digital platform, so it can content with "the number of issues and activity" at the park.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners:
• Approved about $616,000 of port-wide paving projects.
• Considered property resolutions to move forward negotiations to get right of way from six property owners as part of the preparation for the Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion.
• Heard a recommendation for which consultant to hire to help develop the port's comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements, master plan and strategic business plan. Commissioners will continue the discussion at their next meeting on July 8.
• Discussed a 40% increase in membership fees for the American Association of Port Authorities, a trade association the port has been part of for several years.
