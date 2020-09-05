Port of Longview staff move into new 'White House' headquarters

The bigger building also adds more spaces for public use within the port’s central headquarters. That includes bathrooms, two small meeting rooms and a kitchen the people can rent out.

A “new-and-improved” port commission room fills the southeast wing of the building. The space can seat up to 105 people.

A semi-circular podium for the commissioners dominates the head of the room. Multiple televisions for broadcasting presentation documents adorn the walls, and cameras can record meetings for nearly every angle.

Lewis said the commissioners are eager to host their first public meeting in the space once statewide COVID-19 restrictions allow it. And the port will host an open house so the community can tour the renovated building as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“I think a lot of people will want to come, so we will have to be in Phase 4 (of the reopening plan) at least,” Lewis said.

Cowlitz County is currently paused in a modified version of Phase 2, and Gov. Jay Inslee has temporarily suspended all counties from advancing in the plan.