Port of Longview staff move into new 'White House' headquarters

Short of a sign on the front lawn and a public christening, the Port of Longview has officially moved its headquarters into the historic Long-Bell Lumber Co. “White House” on 10 Industrial Way.
A $2.4 million renovation of the building led by JH Kelly Construction wrapped up this spring, and the port’s 35 administrative employees relocated their offices in July.
“I think people were ready to get here,” port spokesperson Dale Lewis said last week.
The White House nearly doubled the size of the port’s administrative offices to roughly 20,000 square feet. The old office on 10 Port Way, which included a portable trailer alongside the main building, is about 13,000 square feet.
The port will likely lease out the old office to one of its tenants, Lewis said.
In the new building, staff members get individual offices, and each department has its own section of the building, Lewis said. Departments that work closely together are located near each other in the floor plan.
“It’s nice to have our own spaces, especially with COVID,” Lewis said. “We are also more centralized with the people we work with. Before it felt fragmented.”
The bigger building also adds more spaces for public use within the port’s central headquarters. That includes bathrooms, two small meeting rooms and a kitchen the people can rent out.
A “new-and-improved” port commission room fills the southeast wing of the building. The space can seat up to 105 people.
A semi-circular podium for the commissioners dominates the head of the room. Multiple televisions for broadcasting presentation documents adorn the walls, and cameras can record meetings for nearly every angle.
Lewis said the commissioners are eager to host their first public meeting in the space once statewide COVID-19 restrictions allow it. And the port will host an open house so the community can tour the renovated building as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“I think a lot of people will want to come, so we will have to be in Phase 4 (of the reopening plan) at least,” Lewis said.
Cowlitz County is currently paused in a modified version of Phase 2, and Gov. Jay Inslee has temporarily suspended all counties from advancing in the plan.
As a temporary substitute, the port released a digital tour of the building to highlight the major changes. A copy of the video is attached to this story at TDN.com.
The remodel modernized the building with energy efficient lighting and temperature systems, two elevator lifts and new technology.
“We did a complete makeover of the data systems. It’s wired well,” said Randy Sundberg, port project manager.
The interior design also is more up-to-date, though the historic layout of the building remains largely the same, he said.
“The biggest change is that all the walls had wood everywhere. There was no drywall,” Sundberg said. “We love the nostalgic look and the feel of all the varieties of wood, but we were looking at a modern office.”
Construction crews replaced the top half of the wood paneling with drywall in most of the public areas.
“It’s just brightened things up,” Sundberg said.
Both entryways were updated to comply with with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Crews replaced the steep stairway at the north end of the building a sloped ramp that courses through a central plaza.
At one end of the north yard, a flower-bed-encircled anchor protrudes from the ground as part of a memorial for three longshoremen killed in industrial accidents at the local port.
Family members of the longshoremen selected the plants that adorn the memorial, Lewis said.
The port plans to add new exterior signs for the offices in the coming months. And additional landscaping projects and parking lot improvements are slated for 2021.
Long-Bell Lumber Co. built the White House in 1937 as its local headquarters after establishing the city of Longview and building the world’s biggest sawmill in the world here. The company installed floor-to-ceiling paneling made of fine woods to use the building “as an opportunity to demonstrate the attractiveness of wood as an interior finish,” according to historic records.
The timber company operated out of the building until 1956, when International Paper Co. bought it out. Then the port purchased the building in 1998 and leased it to the Longview Fibre Co. and Weyerhaeuser Co. timber departments.
Weyerhaeuser decided to relocate its office once its lease ended in 2018, and the port reclaimed the building as its own.
Lewis said the port is fortunate to own and operate out of building with such deep ties to local history.
“Not a lot of ports can go back this far,” he said.
