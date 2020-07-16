Port of Longview seeks interview with a second CEO candidate

"I don't consider this wasting time in any way, shape or form," Wilson said. "In fact, I would like to make it very clear that I am in absolutely no hurry to make a decision unless I feel very comfortable about our progress and the way we handle our process. ... I need to ensure to staff and to the constituents of our port district that we carefully are going to take our time to select the leader of the Port of Longview."

The port is looking to replace Norm Krehbiel, who retired as CEO in February. The position is the only port employee hired directly by commissioners.

The commission's Thursday decision does not immediately exclude the other two candidates yet, Erickson said. If candidate 45 or 52 is not still interested in the job, commissioners could interview another or both of the final four applicants.

Commissioners plan to publicly share details about the finalists and allow port constituents to state their preferences. Originally the port wanted to host an in-person "meet-and-greet" for the finalists, but COVID-19 most likely will upend those plans.

The commissioners might consider hosting an outdoor or virtual meet-and-greet, depending on the state's coronavirus restrictions at the time, said Amy Robinson, port employment attorney.