Port of Longview seeks interview with a second CEO candidate

Port of Longview officials want to complete an interview with one more applicant for the Chief Executive Officer position before introducing finalists to the community.
In a 2-1 vote Thursday, commissioners authorized the staff to schedule an interview with "candidate 52," one of the four applicants the commissioners are seriously considering for the job. (Candidate names will not be released until later in the hiring process, so each applicant is currently identified by a number).
Commission President Allan Erickson said candidate 52 is one of two applicants who particularly impressed him. The other person, candidate 45, has already been interviewed.
The quality of those two "stand-out candidates, in my opinion, precludes seriously considering the other two," Erickson said. "I'm not in favor of wasting our time, nor theirs, nor our community's, as we move forward here."
Commissioner Doug Averett said of the four applicants up for consideration, he favors candidate 45. However, he said he is "open to interviewing one more candidate. That's it."
Before casting his dissenting vote, Commissioner Jeff Wilson said he wanted "additional transparency" in the hiring process, which he believed is best done by interviewing at least two more candidates. He initially moved to interview at least two more of the four candidates, but his motion died for lack of a second.
"I don't consider this wasting time in any way, shape or form," Wilson said. "In fact, I would like to make it very clear that I am in absolutely no hurry to make a decision unless I feel very comfortable about our progress and the way we handle our process. ... I need to ensure to staff and to the constituents of our port district that we carefully are going to take our time to select the leader of the Port of Longview."
The port is looking to replace Norm Krehbiel, who retired as CEO in February. The position is the only port employee hired directly by commissioners.
The commission's Thursday decision does not immediately exclude the other two candidates yet, Erickson said. If candidate 45 or 52 is not still interested in the job, commissioners could interview another or both of the final four applicants.
Commissioners plan to publicly share details about the finalists and allow port constituents to state their preferences. Originally the port wanted to host an in-person "meet-and-greet" for the finalists, but COVID-19 most likely will upend those plans.
The commissioners might consider hosting an outdoor or virtual meet-and-greet, depending on the state's coronavirus restrictions at the time, said Amy Robinson, port employment attorney.
Wilson said he probably will not support moving only one finalist forward to meet the community because he wants constituents to have an option between candidates.
"I do want to keep our proclaimed promises to the community that we will seek their input on the finalists," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.