Port of Longview refinances bonds to save $1.3M

In an effort to save $1.3 million for the Port of Longview, commissioners on Wednesday approved a plan to refinance a set of outstanding bonds.
The plan “consolidates the four series of bonds into three new series” of loans with US Bank. Interest rates on each set varies, but all three rates are lower than before, said Cynthia Weed, a lawyer with K&L Gates, the port’s legal counsel for bonds.
The new loans do not extend the term of the previous bonds or change their repayment dates. However, by lowering the interest rate the port will make the bonds less costly to pay back.
“You had me at $1.3 million in savings,” said Commissioner Doug Averett.
Weed said the refinancing plan doesn’t give the port any new money to spend right now.
“But frankly, by lowering your interest rate, it may give you more borrowing capacity in the future,” Weed said.
That could help with financing a $70 million to $100 million industrial rail corridor expansion project the port wants to start in the next half decade. The project hinges on finding funding, and port officials noted at a winter budget workshop that it will likely require a large chunk of “external funding” sources such as bonds, loans, grants, tenant contributions or the port’s property tax.
Refinancing also helps with cash flow, said port spokesman Dale Lewis. The port expects to save about $200,000 on bond payments this year, he said.
“Much like if you refinance your home and had a lower payment, it would give you more cash to use in other areas,” Lewis said.
Also Wednesday commissioners approved Portland-based contractor Biohabitats, Inc., to plant about 50,000 willow trees on about 37 acres of port-owned wetlands and manage about 39 acres of previously planted sites as part of the port’s “advanced wetland mitigation plan.”
Additionally, commissioners OK’d the interim CEO to sign a memorandum of agreement for potential dredging services with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps plans to clamshell dredge the Pacific Coast and parts of the Columbia River this year, and the port can coordinate with the Corps to include its berths in that contract, said Lisa Hendricksen, director of planning and environmental services.
Because the Corps plans to do a large volume of work, it can probably offer the dredging services at a lower price than most contractors, she said.
In a similar agreement last year, the port saved almost half of what it budgeted for dredging, Hendricksen said. This year the port budgeted $300,000 for dredging, but Hendricksen is “hopeful” the Corps could again complete the work for less.
The port must pay $6,000 to cover the cost of putting the labor together to add the port’s berths to the Corps’ current dredging plan and bring back a bid.
If the Corps’ bid comes back higher than commissioners want, the port could pull out and put its dredging projects out to bid to other contractors, Hendricksen said.
“Basically we are risking $6,000 as an opportunity to save $100,000 or more. So it’s a pretty good risk, with a high likelihood we will move forward with the project,” Commission President Allan Erickson said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.