Port of Longview refinances bonds to save $1.3M

Refinancing also helps with cash flow, said port spokesman Dale Lewis. The port expects to save about $200,000 on bond payments this year, he said.

“Much like if you refinance your home and had a lower payment, it would give you more cash to use in other areas,” Lewis said.

Also Wednesday commissioners approved Portland-based contractor Biohabitats, Inc., to plant about 50,000 willow trees on about 37 acres of port-owned wetlands and manage about 39 acres of previously planted sites as part of the port’s “advanced wetland mitigation plan.”

Additionally, commissioners OK’d the interim CEO to sign a memorandum of agreement for potential dredging services with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps plans to clamshell dredge the Pacific Coast and parts of the Columbia River this year, and the port can coordinate with the Corps to include its berths in that contract, said Lisa Hendricksen, director of planning and environmental services.

Because the Corps plans to do a large volume of work, it can probably offer the dredging services at a lower price than most contractors, she said.