Port of Longview purchases 26 more acres at Barlow Point from Millennium Bulk

The Port of Longview added 26 acres to its existing Barlow Point property this week, purchasing the land from the bankrupt Millennium Bulk Terminals for $255,000 to use as mitigation for future projects.

Millennium Bulk Terminals' proposed coal terminal also was dealt another blow in court. The bankruptcy filing meant pending appeals to denied permits were dismissed Tuesday.

The two parcels the port purchased round out the port’s holding at Barlow Point, as they were the final waterfront sections the port did not already own in its 282-acre undeveloped parcel. Barlow Point is about four miles downriver from the Port’s primary terminal.

Commission President Allan Erickson said the land will “increase our flexibility as we go forward,” making it an important step to the port’s future.

The port had bought the majority of Barlow Point in 2010 for about $2.5 million. The site was previously owned by Terra Firma, Inc. and is the former site of Longview Motocross. It has added smaller parcels periodically since that time.

