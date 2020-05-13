Port of Longview narrows CEO candidate pool to eight

Eight applicants will move forward in the interview process for the Port of Longview's chief executive officer position, which port commissioners intend to fill by July 1.
Each of the candidates met or exceeded the posted job requirements and preferred criteria during a "blind" review of applications earlier this month, said Human Resources Director Lori Fuller. That means names and other personally identifying information were removed from applications before commissioners reviewed them, said Amy Robinson, port employment counsel.
The port received more than 50 applications for the job, which is the top management position at the port and the only employee hired directly by the commissioners. Applications came from 16 states and two countries, Fuller said.
Commission President Allan Erickson said the blind review ensured that there is "certainly no prejudice" in the hiring process.
"We have no idea who these candidates might be. ... All of these candidates are on the same basis and have an opportunity to be reviewed thoroughly," he said.
To make the interview process more efficent in the pandemic-driven "virtual world," human resources will request additional application materials from the eight remaining candidates, Robinson said. The tentative plan is to send a short set of questions to each applicant, who will then record a video of their answers.
Then commissioners can consider the video answers and other application materials to decide who to send on for an interview.
"(Further narrowing the pool) makes it a bit more manageble interview size, given that those interviews would need to be conducted in executive session and digitally," Robinson said.
Also Wednesday commissioners:
• Approved an $89,000 contract for janitorial services with Cabbros Cleaning Service, LLC.
• Authorized Interim CEO Dan Stahl to execute an easement conveyed by Pacific Northwest Metal Recycling LLC along Paper Way. The easement is necessary to begin work on its North Rail Connection project, which will upgrade and realign existing rail line.
• Approved a 560-foot rail upgrade near Berth 6 to replace wooden railroad ties with concrete ties. The project is estimated to cost $210,000.
• Approved about $225,000 of additional spending for the White House remodel project, which is converting the historic Long-Bell Lumber Co. headquarters into the port's administrative offices.
• Signed a quit claim deed, perpetual right of way and easement with Cowlitz County as part of a "routine and necessary" property transaction relating to the the Fibre Way overpass project. The transaction has been pending since the early 2000s, when the overpass was completed, but was delayed by leadership transitions at the port and county, said Lisa Hendricksen, port director of environmental and planning.
