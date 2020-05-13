Port of Longview narrows CEO candidate pool to eight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eight applicants will move forward in the interview process for the Port of Longview's chief executive officer position, which port commissioners intend to fill by July 1.

Each of the candidates met or exceeded the posted job requirements and preferred criteria during a "blind" review of applications earlier this month, said Human Resources Director Lori Fuller. That means names and other personally identifying information were removed from applications before commissioners reviewed them, said Amy Robinson, port employment counsel.

The port received more than 50 applications for the job, which is the top management position at the port and the only employee hired directly by the commissioners. Applications came from 16 states and two countries, Fuller said.

Commission President Allan Erickson said the blind review ensured that there is "certainly no prejudice" in the hiring process.

"We have no idea who these candidates might be. ... All of these candidates are on the same basis and have an opportunity to be reviewed thoroughly," he said.