Port of Longview imports, exports unaffected by coronavirus

Although the coronavirus outbreak has affected shipping at some West Coast ports, it's “business as usual" at the Port of Longview, according to port officials.

Cases of COVID-19 in China and South Korea, two of the port’s top trading partners, appear to be declining, said port spokesman Dale Lewis. And the port doesn’t handle container cargo, the commodity likely most affected by the outbreak, said Christian Clay, business development director.

“The good news is that we’ve had no impact to the Port of Longview in terms of imports (and) exports,” Clay told the three port commissioners Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on March 3 that container ship operators had canceled nearly 60 trans-Pacific sailings to just two California ports in the first quarter. Part of the drop was driven by decreased production in Chinese factories, according to the WSJ.

“We are just not in the sector of cargo that would be affected,” Clay said.

The port will continue to track news about coronavirus as it develops, Clay said. As of now, it’s “really hard” to predict how the virus will affect the global market — and potentially the port — “because it hasn't really hit the whole globe yet.”