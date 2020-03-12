Port of Longview imports, exports unaffected by coronavirus

Although the coronavirus outbreak has affected shipping at some West Coast ports, it's “business as usual" at the Port of Longview, according to port officials.
Cases of COVID-19 in China and South Korea, two of the port’s top trading partners, appear to be declining, said port spokesman Dale Lewis. And the port doesn’t handle container cargo, the commodity likely most affected by the outbreak, said Christian Clay, business development director.
“The good news is that we’ve had no impact to the Port of Longview in terms of imports (and) exports,” Clay told the three port commissioners Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported on March 3 that container ship operators had canceled nearly 60 trans-Pacific sailings to just two California ports in the first quarter. Part of the drop was driven by decreased production in Chinese factories, according to the WSJ.
“We are just not in the sector of cargo that would be affected,” Clay said.
The port will continue to track news about coronavirus as it develops, Clay said. As of now, it’s “really hard” to predict how the virus will affect the global market — and potentially the port — “because it hasn't really hit the whole globe yet.”
The World Health Organization reports confirmed coronavirus cases in more than 110 countries, including the U.S. As of Thursday morning the Center for Disease Control reported that there were 983 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.
With 267 cases, Washington had the most reported cases of any state. But most of the cases are concentrated in King and Snohomish counties.
As of Thursday, Cowlitz County had no confirmed cases of the virus.
Quoting Scott Borgerson, CEO for the CargoMetrics data analytics company, Clay said people right now shouldn’t be too excited or fearful about coronavirus and its consequences on commerce.
“We’re seeing improvements across the board. We’re seeing a complete rebound in every segment — it’s all back,” Borgerson told American Shipper, a trade magazine. “We don’t project our views onto the data. We let the data talk to us. And what this data is saying is ‘keep calm and carry on.’ Supply chains have reverted back to the mean. Things are moving. So, people should just take a deep breath and they should not get super-excited about what they read on the internet.”