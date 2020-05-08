You are the owner of this article.
Port of Longview gets 52 CEO applicants, expects July 1 decision
Port of Longview gets 52 CEO applicants, expects July 1 decision

Port of Longview

In this 2107 Daily News file photo by Bill Wagner, four ships line the Port of Longview docks. 

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News

Port of Longview officials say the coronavirus pandemic has not disrupted the agency's search for a new chief executive and that tthey expect to have the positioned filled by July 1.

So far 52 people had applied for the position, including 35 completed applications that are ready for consideration, said Lori Fuller, human resources manager. 

Some applications underwent an initial review by commissioners during a virtual executive session Friday.

"I'm impressed with the wide net we cast on this issue and the responses we got with it," said Commission President Allan Erickson said before the closed session. "I think we reached out admirably and as much as you could possibly do, particularly considering the environment we are working in." 

The port is looking for a replacement for Norm Krehbiel, who retired at the end of February

"Shifting to this virtual world" during the pandemic may require adapting the hiring procedures, said Amy Robinson, port employment attorney. But it has not stalled the recruitment process, Erickson said.

"In spite of the chaos that has been created by COVID, we have continued to plod along." 

