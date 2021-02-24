Port of Longview exceeds expected revenue despite pandemic

Erickson said the year should be a “source of pride” for the staff and everyone at the port, to have “accomplished as much as we did in spite of that fact that we’ve had this pandemic to deal with.”

“I’m looking forward to the revenues we’re going to generate in 2021, with robust activity at Berth 9 with EGT (grain terminal),” he said. “It’s exciting to have those prospects.”

As usual, the port’s strongest segment was revenue from leased marine terminals, followed by income from marine terminals the port operates itself, Brown said. The port broke even on rental of its non-marine land, and was in the red for the community business line, as expected. That includes land like Willow Grove Park.

This year, the port lost money on logs and dry bulk imports, but still came out ahead after strong returns from calcined coke imports, steel imports, scrap steel and project cargo, Brown said.

Stahl said the year showed the variability the port sees in its customers. For example, the port usually makes money on log imports and often makes less on project cargo, but this year those numbers flipped.

“That’s the advantage to us having a diversified portfolio of customers,” he said. “When one customer is down, the other is up.”

Brown said all departments were on budget, while janitorial expenses were higher than projected due to COVID-19 sanitization needs.

