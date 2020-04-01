Port of Longview declares coronavirus emergency

To enable the Port of Longview to respond quickly to any potential COVID-19 crises, commissioners Wednesday passed a resolution declaring a coronavirus-related emergency.

The resolution authorizes Interim CEO Dan Stahl to use “emergency powers” to respond to COVID-19 without first seeking commissioners’ permission. Stahl must report any emergency actions he takes to the commission during the subsequent public meeting.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Examples of emergency action include making rules or regulations related to the emergency; buying any necessary supplies and equipment; awarding public works contracts; hiring temporary workers; authorizing overtime or supplementing leave policies for workers; and seeking grants or emergency funding among other actions “reasonably related” to the coronavirus emergency.

“We need to give (Stahl) the authority to do what he needs to do and move very quickly to resolve whatever crises may arise,” Commission President Allan Erickson said during the teleconference meeting.

Several other agencies, including Washington State Parks and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, closed their public recreation areas in response to COVID-19. However, port commissioners decided last week to keep Willow Grove Park open to the public, so long as visitors followed social distancing guidelines.

As of Wednesday morning there are no announcements about a potential closure of the park.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.