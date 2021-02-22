 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Port of Longview commissioners will review master plan Wednesday
0 comments

Port of Longview commissioners will review master plan Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Port of Longview Board of Commissioners will continue updating the port's master plan in a Wednesday workshop.

The master plan update workshop will focus on the port's four lines of business: port-operated marine terminals, leased marine terminals, non-marine industrial development and future commercial or industrial development.

According to meeting documents, the port has three port-operated marine terminals, terminals 6, 7 and 8. Terminals 4, 5 and 9, as well as Barlow Point and Bridgeview Terminal, are leased marine terminals, and the port has 147 non-marine acres of leased or available for lease land.

To join the 10 a.m. Zoom meeting, use meeting number 893 5686 8799 and password 516764642.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News