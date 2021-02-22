Port of Longview commissioners will review master plan Wednesday

The Port of Longview Board of Commissioners will continue updating the port's master plan in a Wednesday workshop.

The master plan update workshop will focus on the port's four lines of business: port-operated marine terminals, leased marine terminals, non-marine industrial development and future commercial or industrial development.

According to meeting documents, the port has three port-operated marine terminals, terminals 6, 7 and 8. Terminals 4, 5 and 9, as well as Barlow Point and Bridgeview Terminal, are leased marine terminals, and the port has 147 non-marine acres of leased or available for lease land.

To join the 10 a.m. Zoom meeting, use meeting number 893 5686 8799 and password 516764642.

