Port of Longview commissioners send letter of support for city project, set aside funds to match grants

The project, which will widen and add to the rails tracks in the port to increase business capacity, still has about $53.5 million unfunded of the $61.2 million for phase 1. The total project is estimated to cost $75.8 million.

Phase one construction will start in 2024 and end in 2027, according to agenda documents. It will add a six-track rail bed, two new rail tracks and will extend the existing tracks for an extra 8,500 feet.

In addition, the port plans to apply for the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant, the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant and the Port Infrastructure Development Program grant, according to agenda documents.

Dick said that at a prior public workshop, the port said to accommodate longer trains there would have to be adjustments made to the at-grade crossing on International Way. She asked why those changes were not included in the expansion plan.

Port Chief Executive Officer Dan Stahl said that while the crossing would have to be changed for the new rail to be fully utilized, the port will be able to use the rail before the crossing is changed in other ways. He added that the port currently is updating its planning documents and said that project would be added separately.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.