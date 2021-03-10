Port of Longview commissioners send letter of support for city project, set aside funds to match grants

The Port of Longview Commissioners on Wednesday decided to sign a letter in support of the City of Longview’s request for federal grant money, even though the port and city are asking for the same federal grant funding for two different projects.
Port Director of External Affairs Dale Lewis said though the port and city are applying for the same grant program, they’re not directly competing because they’re two different types of projects.
The City of Longview asked the port to sign a letter in support of federal grant funding for the Industrial Way/Oregon Way project, and the port applied for the same grant to fund its Industrial Rail Corridor expansion. The city previously signed a support letter for the port’s project.
Lewis said it's common for communities to submit multiple kinds of projects to the same grant in the hopes of getting at least one funded.
Commissioner Doug Averett added that “both projects are important for the community and both projects are important for us.”
The intersection gets congested at peak times, especially when there are trains passing through the three at-grade crossings. The port’s letter said currently about four trains cross per day, stopping all traffic for 5 to 7 minutes and causing backups for 15 to 20 minutes. Officials predict that by 2040, from 24 to30 trains will pass through each day.
Citizen activist Diane Dick commented on the letter saying she believes the train predictions are inaccurate and based on old conditions.
Commissioner Jeff Wilson said “whether the exact count of future train traffic is exact or not, I believe one of the theses of the project is to remove the impacts of traffic versus rail, regardless of if it’s one train or 100 trains,” for the safety of everyone involved.
The letter, addressed to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, asks the federal government to get a $13.4 million Department of Transportation grant for the IWOW project.
The port supported state funding for the IWOW project in 2015. The original $85 million was intended to fully fund the construction, but rising construction costs outstripped the state funding, according to the letter. The latest draft of the design would cost $98 million, and construction is slated to begin in 2023.
The commissioners also unanimously passed a resolution setting aside $37.5 million to be used as potential grant matches for the Industrial Rail Corridor expansion.
The port is applying for $16 million from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant, which is the same funding pool the IWOW project would draw from.
The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners recently sent a letter in support of the port’s rail expansion project, saying the project will “dramatically improve the port’s last-mile rail connection” and is “critical to economic growth and pandemic-related recovery efforts for Cowlitz County, Washington, a historically disadvantaged rural community the port services.”
The project, which will widen and add to the rails tracks in the port to increase business capacity, still has about $53.5 million unfunded of the $61.2 million for phase 1. The total project is estimated to cost $75.8 million.
Phase one construction will start in 2024 and end in 2027, according to agenda documents. It will add a six-track rail bed, two new rail tracks and will extend the existing tracks for an extra 8,500 feet.
In addition, the port plans to apply for the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant, the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant and the Port Infrastructure Development Program grant, according to agenda documents.
Dick said that at a prior public workshop, the port said to accommodate longer trains there would have to be adjustments made to the at-grade crossing on International Way. She asked why those changes were not included in the expansion plan.
Port Chief Executive Officer Dan Stahl said that while the crossing would have to be changed for the new rail to be fully utilized, the port will be able to use the rail before the crossing is changed in other ways. He added that the port currently is updating its planning documents and said that project would be added separately.