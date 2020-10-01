Port of Longview commissioners review options for rail expansion

But grants are also scored by how much of a funding match an applicant can put forward, which likely would be easier with a smaller price tag overall.

Grant applications for the additional tracks also could be “phased” to add-in costs for future additions, and accepting a smaller grant to start would not preclude the port from asking for more funding later, said Lisa Hendriksen, director of planning and environmental services.

Although they did not take action Thursday, commissioners generally agreed that they wanted to focus on the four-track option, and they will consider that in the upcoming budget sessions. Commission President Allan Erickson emphasized the need to pin down grant funding for the project before finalizing the plans.

“When we talk about budgeting as we go forward here, I really want to focus on the likelihood of receiving those grant monies,” he said. “It’s like looking at what you have under the Christmas tree but not knowing what’s in the package. I need to be convinced as we go forward here that the source of funding is really legitimate.”

Stahl said port staff will be “thoughtful about pause points” in case grant applications fail, so the commissioners “know where we tap the breaks and wait until those (monies) do come in.”

