Port of Longview commissioners review options for rail expansion

Port of Longview commissioners say grant funding will be vital for a major rail line expansion that is key to the port’s future growth and success
Design work for the estimated $76 million Industrial Rail Corridor expansion project should be about 60% finished by the end of this year, port staff said Thursday.
Once the port decides on the final specifications of the project, it will seek grants and loans to enable it to meet at 2023 target date to begin construction.
Port staff on Thursday reviewed the project’s planning work to-date and outline potential variations on the design.
The port has spent about $2.6 million on the project, mostly in early design and permitting costs, said Jennifer Brown, Chief Financial Officer. Port staff is tentatively budgeting about $5.2 million next year for additional planning costs and about $54 million for construction costs.
The project would add up to 10 miles of track to the port to increase capacity and flow of rail traffic. Those improvements will give current port tenants “some room to breathe and grow,” said Dan Stahl, chief executive officer.
“There are times now when we are active with (calcined) coke and soda ash, and we have a (wind) blade train that wants to come in, and we really struggle to land everything” due to limited rail capacity, Stahl said.
The new track also would make it possible to run long unit trains through port grounds without having to break up the train. That saves time and money for customers, as well as adds appeal to prospective clients that might join the docks later, especially once Berth 4 is redeveloped, Stahl said.
Commissioners briefly reviewed four design options with a price within $10 million of the budgeted construction costs. The most expensive would feature the full-buildout of a six-track rail bed with all six tracks. It would cost $60.1 million.
Options for a six-track bed with four tracks, three tracks or two tracks decreased in price respectively. The four-track option perfectly meets the construction funding goal.
For the partial build-out plans, the port could add in additional tracks later.
The design could affect the success of grant applications for the project, which will be predominantly funded by grants and bonds. (A 2019 estimate projected that $27 million of funding would come from grants and nearly $40 million would come from port bonds.)
“I know one of the things they look at when they score grant applications is … if the person actually gets the grant, what’s the upside to trade and commerce. So the more tracks that are there, the higher you score in that rating system,” said Chief Executive Office Dan Stahl.
But grants are also scored by how much of a funding match an applicant can put forward, which likely would be easier with a smaller price tag overall.
Grant applications for the additional tracks also could be “phased” to add-in costs for future additions, and accepting a smaller grant to start would not preclude the port from asking for more funding later, said Lisa Hendriksen, director of planning and environmental services.
Although they did not take action Thursday, commissioners generally agreed that they wanted to focus on the four-track option, and they will consider that in the upcoming budget sessions. Commission President Allan Erickson emphasized the need to pin down grant funding for the project before finalizing the plans.
“When we talk about budgeting as we go forward here, I really want to focus on the likelihood of receiving those grant monies,” he said. “It’s like looking at what you have under the Christmas tree but not knowing what’s in the package. I need to be convinced as we go forward here that the source of funding is really legitimate.”
Stahl said port staff will be “thoughtful about pause points” in case grant applications fail, so the commissioners “know where we tap the breaks and wait until those (monies) do come in.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.