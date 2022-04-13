 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Port of Longview commissioners hear updates on rail corridor expansion

  • 0
Port of Longview Commissioners Zoom Screenshot

Port of Longview commissioners met virtually and in-person Wednesday morning to hear updates on the Industrial Rail Corridor expansion project. 

 Screenshot, The Daily News

Port of Longview engineers successfully test-filled a site at the planned Industrial Rail Corridor expansion despite facing continued cost inflation and supply chain issues. 

Director of Facilities and Engineering Bill Burton told port commissioners Wednesday morning they spent February and March taking about 13,000 cubic yards of sand to the site adjacent to the Industrial Rail Corridor.

Port of Longview rail expansion receives $2.5 million in federal funding

As they put the material down, they placed serving markers and nine settlement plates so they could continue to survey the project area and make sure they had good access to the rail and port, Burton said. 

The cost came to about $344,000, or 9% over budget, Burton said. Many of the planned materials, especially rail cars, went up in price since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. 

"It came time for us to receive them and I don't know if it was because of COVID, but when we came back they wanted to charge us an extravagant amount more and that actually affected our budget," Burton told commissioners. 

People are also reading…

In other port projects, engineers have nearly finished opening 3.74 acres of usable parking for heavy industrial equipment at the International Way East Site, Business Development Manager Laurie Nelson-Cooley told commissioners.

They estimate the efforts to re-gravel, re-grade and add filter strips will cost about $30,000 less than the projected $460,000 budget. 

A few potential customers have expressed interest in leasing the parking lot from the port, Nelson-Cooley said. The rate is inclusive of what the port invested, she said. 

"We would have a return on investment," Nelson-Cooley said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 58

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News