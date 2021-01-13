 Skip to main content
Port of Longview board to maintain current president, vice president and secretary
alert top story

The Port of Longview Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to maintain its current president, vice president and secretary appointments for stability in the coming year. 

Wednesday morning, the board met via zoom to select a president, vice president and secretary from the sitting commissioners, which they do each year. 

Last year, Allan Erickson was chosen as president, Jeff Wilson was vice president and Doug Averett was secretary. 

Averett motioned to keep the same appointments this year because "with everything going on, consistency is a good thing."

The motion passed unanimously.

