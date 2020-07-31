Port of Longview annouces CEO finalists, plans virtual meet and greet

Port of Longview Commissioners Friday selected Dan Stahl and Gus Hein as finalists for the port's open Chief Executive Officer position.
The two men advance in the hiring process to a virtual meet-and-greet session with the public. Commissioners want constituents and other stakeholders to share their opinions about the finalists, so those comments can be considered in the a hiring decision.
"The selection process we went through was arduous. We explored these candidates in depth, and I'm really pleased with the two we bring forward today," said Commission President Allan Erickson.
Stahl has served as interim CEO since February while the port has searched searches for a permanent replacement for Norm Krehbiel. He had been the port's chief operating officer since 2017, and his long career in the maritime industry includes being the director of the Port of Anacortes in Northwest Washington.
Background on Hein was not immediately available.
The port will host a digital meet and greet for the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 7.
Port staff also will meet with the candidates before a hiring decision is made. Amy Robinson, the port's employment attorney, said she expects a final decision by the end of August.
This article will be updated in the afternoon with more information on the finalists.
