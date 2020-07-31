Port of Longview annouces CEO finalists, plans virtual meet and greet

Stahl has served as interim CEO since February while the port has searched searches for a permanent replacement for Norm Krehbiel. He had been the port's chief operating officer since 2017, and his long career in the maritime industry includes being the director of the Port of Anacortes in Northwest Washington.

Background on Hein was not immediately available.

The port will host a digital meet and greet for the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 7.