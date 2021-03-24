Port of Longview adds stewardship, education components to strategic plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Outreach includes having a better marketing strategy, as Commission President Allan Erickson said some people in the community don’t like to see the port spending money on mailers or other promotional material.

The commission decided to look at the effectiveness of its current strategies and make changes based on what they found.

Citizen Diane Dick commented that she wanted education to be targeted at young people.

“It’s really important for the young people in this community to know the types of employment opportunities the port provides, and specifically what are the education and skills and knowledge base required to get those high-paying jobs,” she said.

Port CEO Dan Stahl agreed, saying getting the information out to students could encourage them to focus more on math and other needed subjects if they knew it would help get them a good, local job.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The new environmental section would push the port to focus on stewardship and provide a strategic approach to environmental compliance, according to the draft plan. It would continue work the port already does, step up the environmental awareness program, and foster relationships with environmental partner organizations.