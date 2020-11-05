Port of Longview 2021 budget proposal focuses on capital projects, with lower taxes

The port's tax plays an important role in funding capital projects because it raises extra revenue for the port to pay off debt or supplement the capital budget, Brown said. Bonding organizations also consider a port's taxing authority when deciding interest rates and how much to lend.

If the port eliminated its tax altogether, "the port might not be able to do those projects. It would have growth that's just status quo," Brown said. At the very least, it would extend the timeline for projects at the port and delay growth.

Capital projects are "critical" for the port to stay competitive in the region, to attract new tenants and to meet the needs of existing tenants, Brown said. New infrastructure also supports growth at the port, which in turn brings in more money for the community.

For example, the rail line expansions will supports a higher volume of trains and in turn increase the port's revenue through increased productivity and exports. And when the port makes more, it pays more back to the community in the form of taxes and jobs.